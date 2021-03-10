FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Gregroy Norman Alfred Duncan
Stephen Daffey
Jason James Jackson
Isaac Gregory Tevelen
Darryn Gordon Meier
Andrew Julian Stewart-Smith
Anthony John Muller
Scott Cameron Iselin
Justin Lee Tapscott
Duncan John Martin
Heaven Dominique Rynne
Lynette Dianne Fox
Lachlan Peter Blake
Jason Paul Brown
Maddison Jane Dobinson
Kun-Lin Kuo
David Stephanus Johann Oosthuizen
Ricki-Lee Jonsen
Jessica Lawrie
Carl John Matheson
Stewart Elliot Long-Wright
Samuel Benjamin Lewis Satrick
Michael John Theohares
Mitchell Richard Hughes
Gaylene Erica Manteit
Trent Alan-John Mcmartin
Ricky Lee Andrew
Jon Paul Cartledge
Sarah Isabella Paasi
Jamieson Wayne Pankhurst
Devesh Seerutun
Derick Yongule Yuga
Tony Lasei
Richard Cameron Bennett
David William Anthony Cheung
Zachary Byron Healey
Apelu Tuato Ioane
Eduardo De Oliveira Castro
Elizabeth Jane Mcnamee
Slade Kincade Appo
Jay Nicholas Perry
Sarah Jayne Persechino
Chloe Ann Hannon
Ionut Adrian Serbanoiu
Konstantin Dimtrevich Paramonov
Jayakody Arachchilage S M Jayakody
Shannon Nicolas Charlie Moke
Travis Frank Bergvall-Williams
Ben Lawrence Stevens
Alexander Jason Scott Thomas
Karl Geoffrey Ziegenfusz
Ty Ronald Morrissey
Nichola Tori Elaine Kirkpatrick
Brett Allan Giveen
Christopher Laurence Zeinert
Kerrie Lavina Hassett
Mary Yom Bul
Matthew Hughes Moor
Mitchell James Egan
Rebecca Joy Hlodik
Catherine Elizabeth Patterson
Matthew David Barnes
Anthony Kovacevic
Philip Stuart Austing
Tiffany Eve Thorne
Clinton Samuel Wayne Chand-Bell
Joseph Wolf Owais
Max Andreas Muller
Lachlan Stodart Walker
Rami El Haddad
Samantha Lee Trusz
Yaimee Merinda Pearl Currie
Alexsis Jaye Larsen
Matthew Simeon Cavies
Toby Jon Gould
Regina Jane Sandy
Evan James Preston
Junior Jordan
Jarrod Anthony Quinn
Gregory Michael Gallen
Phoebe Therese Harris
Daniel Ian Hynes
Zoe Bernhardine Robberts
Brent Ronald Kropp
Michael David Hames
Olivia Grace Sneler
Benjamin James Peerless
Aaron Matthew Morgenstern
Tara-Louise Daphney Lewis
Toni Marsh
Paul Mark Ramond Novak
Tasmin Kimberleigh Anetts
Mitchell Emile Ivan Mostina
Daniele Cecchetto
Jessica May Woodward
Kerry-Anne Hill
Rebecca Leigh Radel
Charissa Anne Charlton
Joseph Michael Ryan
Mustafa Abdelrahman
Conor Joseph Shanahan
Thomas William Diamond
Joel Robert Campbell
Jason Mcnaughton Fraser
Luke Matthew Hooper
Bryan Andrew Kochemaikin
Aaron Peter Schiffers
Roman Gamero
Courtney Jayne Wendt
Mayurbhai Rasiklal Patel
Jesse Craig Lingard
Joel Jesse Austin
Matthew Kenneth Jones
Amanda Lee Clinch
Spencer Johanus Robberts
John Adam Curro
Jennifer Theraise Earl
Kelly Leigh Lark
Adam Robert Cherrie
Ashley Campbell Burke
Aterea Taru Harris
Hani Guido
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Wednesday, March 10