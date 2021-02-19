Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court: Who is appearing

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Callum Frederik Piddington

Peter Brian Bell

Daniel Mclellan

Neville Tremain Maxwell Brannock

Darius Hassan Laili

Zoe Hulme-Peake

Jene Lee Gallahar

Richard Ian Bridges

Zoe Rongomainohorangi Kirkwood

Daniel Frederick Hatten

Thomas Peter Albrecht

Susan Coppens

Patrick John Smith

Kyleigh Michelle Wright

Timothy Daniel Hodges

Coline Efrati

Dean Philip Pearse

Casey William David Garrioch

Jake Stanley Poulter

Te Rahui Whitu Tobias Wineera

Kelton Dallas James Fuller

Miles Zachary Magree

Vanessa Ann Richards

Belinda Bessie Bond-Clevens

Chad James Stevens

Colin Jackson Schofield

Brock Phillip Lindner

Helena Rose Harvey

Shye-Anne Schefe

Marnie Patricia Coolwell

Christopher Francis Mccarty

Abdel-Kader Russell-Boumzar

Ngutji Nyarki Fogarty

Damien Charles Paton

Cassandra Ann Mckenna

Kevin Herbert Northby

Kyel Matthew Parsons

Joshua Smiler Hassan

Hayley Jean Moore

Lilly Julia Simony

Corrine Helen Slack

Elfrieda Mary-Ann Deniece Day

Joshua John Hasen

Nyissa Suzanne Davies

Brenton Tyler Sefo Wallace

Samuel Benjamin Lewis Satrick

Werimu Rawiri Amundsen

Christopher Jeffrey Hunt

Kartik Chhibber

Daniel James Neville

Yagin Elgin Blair

Boe Michael Appleton

Jody Kimara Wright

Brydon Gordon David Phineasa

Andrew John Schafferius

Corey Landon Valentino Taylor

Cody Marius Raymond

Jeramiah David Proctor

Megan Jenna Goodlet

Michael Joseph Fonti

Anita Frances Blair

Stafford Leonard Richard Ramsay

William Garnett Phillips

Luke William Meshios

Lachlan Stodart Walker

Noel James Barford

Rebecca Anne Cox

Makayla Alyson Simmons

Nathan Wayne Dixon

Andrew Allan Mill

Axel Brice Desire Leonardon

Bobby-Jo Shanelle Lane

Jesse Luke Eastwood

Evan John Tinto

Ebony Bridie Mcgrady Hayden

Derek Barry Barr

Cheryl Ann Colesnic

Michelle Joy Harris

Shane Leimeister

Luke Aaron Jones

Taha Zomorodian

Jacqueline Anne Brown

Jodie Michelle Cobbo

Terrence George Wilks

William Craig Mcmahon

Sean Peter Spark

