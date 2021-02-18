Menu
FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today
by Staff writers
18th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Kerrod Mark Jones

Naam Gum Naam

John Robert Russell

Dakota John Arthur

Jordan Carlos Joel

Joseph Milan Clarke

Vanessa Lee Bromley

Troy Henry Donaldson

Jose Alexander Fernandez

Rhys David Andrew Scott

Matthew Whiteside

Siqi Luo

John Joseph Angwin

Christopher James Brown

David James Pert

Katelin Maree Shambrook

Shane Ronald Sambrooks

Natalie Betts

Benjamin Hugh Beddoes

Zachery Foot

Hayden Kain Towns

Terrance James Whan

Diamond Elden Leasi

Jason Scott Ovenstone

Euni Hamlyn-Harris

Julie Anne Mcnaughton

Paul Francis O'Neill

Rachel Lee Porter

Adam Luke Minarelli

Siahn Cynthia Curran

Gopal Das

Aaron Craig Kitzelmann

Sharna Amy Holmes

Casey Ngatokoa Muliaga

Jon Christopher Stuen

Taylor Rose Weickel

Chantel Ann-Louise Goltz

Oscar Heath Comerford

Scott Andrew Sinfield

Sean Robert Gayden

Shaun Anthony Clarkson

Brayden Roy Miller

Alexander Stanley Harris

Tia Lace Dean

Matthew Francis Power

Tracy Ann Thomson

Khanh Viet Nguyen

Zachery Damian Foot

Laionosi Siu Toetuu

Aiden Keith Moller

Rupert Edward Geater Logan

Alice Lee Wicks

Wong Kee Ilalio

Robert Speir Willis

Yonas Muhdin Van Dommele

James Dudley Morgan

Arlene Anne Edmondstone

Madeline Cowley

Breahna Siahn Remynse

John Robert Wyllie-Smith

Louise Ann Garland

Richard Matthew Bartulin

Mary Ali

Tamba Gborie

Deborah Charlene Bell

Roxane Asher Roberts

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Thursday, February 18

