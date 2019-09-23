Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

2019 Grand Central Floral Parade.
News

Every photo from Carnival of Flowers' biggest weekend

23rd Sep 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOOWOOMBA celebrated its biggest party of the year over the weekend, and you can re-visit all the action here.

Take a journey through the Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers weekend that was through these photos taken by Chronicle photographers Bev Lacey, Nev Madsen and Kevin Farmer.

FESTIVAL OF FOOD AND WINE DAY 1

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

AROUND OUR PUBLIC GARDENS

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

VISITORS TO WINNING GARDENS

GRAND CENTRAL FLORAL PARADE

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

FESTIVAL OF FOOD AND WINE DAY 2

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

CARNIVAL'S TOP FASHION

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

carnival of flowers 2019 heritage bank festival of food and wine toowoomba carnival of flowers toowoomba carnival of flowers 2019
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bundaberg man jailed for remorseless rape of girl, 9

    premium_icon Bundaberg man jailed for remorseless rape of girl, 9

    Crime A 51-year-old man committed a sickening act on a nine-year-old girl. WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT

    Aiming to put minds at ease over gel blasters

    premium_icon Aiming to put minds at ease over gel blasters

    News GEL blasters are quickly growing in popularity with shops opening all around the...

    15 awesome things to do this school holidays

    premium_icon 15 awesome things to do this school holidays

    Whats On No need to be bored as the holidays kick in