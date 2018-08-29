Every cent counts as collection gives farmers a boost

HELPING OUT: Principal Ms Leanne McNamara, School Captain Atlanta Santhosh, Citizenship Captain Aaron Lohse and Georgia Bennier, owner of the Bridgestone Service Centre.

HELPING OUT: Principal Ms Leanne McNamara, School Captain Atlanta Santhosh, Citizenship Captain Aaron Lohse and Georgia Bennier, owner of the Bridgestone Service Centre. Adam Wratten

BUNDABERG West State School dug deep and raised more than $460 during their recent Dress as a Farmer day.

Principal Leanne McNamara said it was fantastic to see so many students and staff participating in this event, which not only raised much-needed funds but also awareness amongst students.

Georgia Bennier, owner of the Bridgestone Service Centre in East Bundaberg, is coordinating an appeal for food items, fresh produce and monetary donations for delivery to 30 local farming

families in Jericho, which is about 500km inland from Rockhampton.

"Money donated will be used to purchase hay for livestock, grocery hampers for families and much of the money will be spent in the local community to support their local businesses,” Ms Bennier said.

"We are very grateful for the support of local transport companies who are donating their vehicles and staff to deliver the much-needed items to farmers. It is wonderful to receive this donation from the Bundaberg West school community which will go towards this appeal.”

Ms McNamara said she was not surprised that the school community showed so much support for this fundraiser.

"We have a fantastic, caring community here,” Ms McNamara said.

For more information go to Facebook page "Bundy to the Farm - Drought 2018”.