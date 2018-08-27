Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Everton's Michael Keane centre left and teammate Idrissa Gueye clash heads as they vie for the ball
Everton's Michael Keane centre left and teammate Idrissa Gueye clash heads as they vie for the ball
Soccer

Fractured skull for Everton defender

by AFP
27th Aug 2018 10:30 AM

EVERTON defender Michael Keane has suffered a small hairline fracture of his skull and will be sidelined for up to four weeks.

Keane was carried off on a stretcher in stoppage time of the 2-2 Premier League draw at Bournemouth and taken to hospital following a nasty clash of heads with team-mate Idrissa Gueye.

Everton on Sunday released a statement which said the 25-year-old had suffered the hairline fracture but "no other complications" and "will be unable to engage in head contact for between three and four weeks, from which point he will be able to resume full training".

Keane was admitted to Poole Hospital, accompanied by club doctor Dr Aboul Shaheir, before being released on Sunday morning.

The former Burnley player, who had scored his side's second goal against the Cherries, said: "Thank you to everyone for all the well wishes and support."

Related Items

english premier league everton michael keane

Top Stories

    One of Bundy's top-10 most wanted stores is coming

    premium_icon One of Bundy's top-10 most wanted stores is coming

    Business GET ready to inhale as Australia's largest retailer of candles and home fragrances opens its doors at Hinkler Central in a few weeks time.

    • 27th Aug 2018 11:09 AM
    Pitt: 'Why I turned down front bench offer'

    premium_icon Pitt: 'Why I turned down front bench offer'

    Politics Mr Pitt said power prices were a main concern

    • 27th Aug 2018 11:36 AM
    UPDATE: Maryborough resident dead in Bruce Highway crash

    UPDATE: Maryborough resident dead in Bruce Highway crash

    Breaking Maryborough resident confirmed dead at the scene of Bruce highway crash

    Family demands answers after dad's sudden hospital death

    premium_icon Family demands answers after dad's sudden hospital death

    Health Daughter says her dad was left in bed of blood by hospital staff

    Local Partners