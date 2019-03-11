Ever wanted to become a chef at a 125-year-old country pub?

EVER thought about cooking up a storm in an old country pub?

If so, then you might find what you're looking for in Cordalba, just under 40 minutes from the heart of Bundaberg.

A hotel beloved by the locals, the Commercial Hotel Cordalba was built in November 1894 and owner Anthony Murphy is looking for a chef to open up their kitchen.

Mr Murphy said they had been without a chef for about four months and were looking for someone to breathe new life into the kitchen.

He said they were looking to cover the basics with fish, chicken and steak on the menu with $10 specials, casserole, schnitzels, parmigiana - "whatever they want”.

The Commercial Hotel Cordalba. Mike Knott BUN110319COR4

With the pub well supported by its patrons, Mr Murphy said quite a few of them, farmers and self-employed, wanted to see the kitchen open so they didn't have to cook dinner after work.

"Locals come in nearly every day,” he said.

Mr Murphy said the 125-year-old pub has a kitchen with a stove, oven, hot plate, fryers, a pizza oven, microwave, fridges and freezer, a convection oven and plenty of prep room.

When asked when they were looking to appoint a chef, Mr Murphy said "yesterday”. They are looking to fill the position as soon as possible.

He said it would be really good to get the kitchen up and running again.

While Mr Murphy currently has two people interested in the chef position, if you would like to find out more about this position or get in contact with the hotel, phone 4126 6205.

The Commercial Hotel Cordalba is typically open from about 10am.

The Commercial Hotel,

Cordalba is at 1 Queen St,

Cordalba.