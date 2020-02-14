Events: Where to spend your Valentine’s Day
CELEBRATE Valentine’s Day with various events, suited to couples, singles and families.
The Waves Sports Club
Select a Valentine’s inspired dessert to accompany your lunch or dinner meal.
COST: $12.50-$22.50 per dessert.
Kacy’s Restaurant
Enjoy before or after drinks with a special loved up cocktail, The French Kiss.
COST: $14 per special cocktail.
Rick’s at Bargara
Enjoy dinner, drinks and live music, with a romantic night near the beach.
COST: Varies.
Oodies Cafe
Live music, with a selection of cake and cordial, from 5.30pm-10pm.
COST: $30 per person.
Latin Fusion
Latin dance class at the Bargara Esplanade, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.
COST: Free.
Paragon Theatre
Enjoy a screening of The Notebook, with a drink on arrival and share platters.
COST: $40 per person.
Les Chefs
Optional three-course meal, from 5.30pm.
COST: $45 per person.
The Club Hotel
Single and Mingle fundraiser for Cancer Council, with cocktail on arrival and canapes, from 7pm to 11pm.
COST: $40 per person.
B owls and Leisure Centre
Game of bowls, arcade tokens and chocolates, from 9am to 9pm.
COST: $16.50 per person.
Brothers Sports Club
Special three-course bistro menu, from 5pm to 9pm.
COST: $27.90 per person.
H2o Restaurant
Six-course paired degustation menu, from 6pm to 9pm.
COST: $129 per person.
HSG At the Gardens
Five-course set menu, from 6pm to 9pm.
COST: $95 per person.
Water St Kitchen
Romantic six-course degustation dinner, from 6pm to 9pm.
COST: $130 per person.