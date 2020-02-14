Events: Where to spend your Valentine’s Day

ROMANCE: Plenty of dinner destinations to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year.

The Waves Sports Club

Select a Valentine’s inspired dessert to accompany your lunch or dinner meal.

COST: $12.50-$22.50 per dessert.

Kacy’s Restaurant

Enjoy before or after drinks with a special loved up cocktail, The French Kiss.

COST: $14 per special cocktail.

Rick’s at Bargara

Enjoy dinner, drinks and live music, with a romantic night near the beach.

COST: Varies.

Oodies Cafe

Live music, with a selection of cake and cordial, from 5.30pm-10pm.

COST: $30 per person.

Latin Fusion

Latin dance class at the Bargara Esplanade, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

COST: Free.

Paragon Theatre

Enjoy a screening of The Notebook, with a drink on arrival and share platters.

COST: $40 per person.

Les Chefs

Optional three-course meal, from 5.30pm.

COST: $45 per person.

The Club Hotel

Single and Mingle fundraiser for Cancer Council, with cocktail on arrival and canapes, from 7pm to 11pm.

COST: $40 per person.

B owls and Leisure Centre

Game of bowls, arcade tokens and chocolates, from 9am to 9pm.

COST: $16.50 per person.

Brothers Sports Club

Special three-course bistro menu, from 5pm to 9pm.

COST: $27.90 per person.

H2o Restaurant

Six-course paired degustation menu, from 6pm to 9pm.

COST: $129 per person.

HSG At the Gardens

Five-course set menu, from 6pm to 9pm.

COST: $95 per person.

Water St Kitchen

Romantic six-course degustation dinner, from 6pm to 9pm.

COST: $130 per person.