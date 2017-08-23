Events galore as weather heats up

LIVE MUSIC: Sankofa performs at the Burnett Heads Lighthouse Festival which is on again in October.

SEPTEMBER through to the end of the year is always an exciting time for live music in our region.

Spring is considered an awakening, and as the days and nights grow warmer (not that winter exactly happened this year) we tend to get more offerings, both in and outdoors.

The Crush Festival will soon be underway, with many live music and performance events planned, culminating with a concert by '80s act Moving Pictures.

The Lighthouse Festival is set for Saturday, October 28, with Phil Emmanuel backed by full band Mr Q headlining, and artist announcements for the rest of the bill due to start next month.

South Kolan Hotel will be holding a mini blues festival in September, with the Mason Rack Band headlining and locals Spargo Brothers playing.

And though it is a while away (yet closer than you think), New Year's Eve is always huge.

Our venues traditionally ramp it up a bit at this time too.

The Waves Sports Club and Brothers Sports Club always have some great shows on offer over and above their regular entertainment, and the Club Hotel's new management are certainly taking a big swing at ramping up the shows on offer, with regular tribute shows proving to be a hit with their recent Creedence Clearwater Revival and P!NK shows, and this week a KISS tribute act on Saturday night.

In addition, they have brought back Thursday entertainment with a mix of live soloists and DJs.

And there will be more, it's almost guaranteed. Here's to a great spring and summer.