Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TEAM EFFORT: Tracey Shield and Hollie McPhee reach new heights at Bundy's Biggest Bootcamp.
TEAM EFFORT: Tracey Shield and Hollie McPhee reach new heights at Bundy's Biggest Bootcamp. Brian Cassidy
News

Event working out for charity

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
21st Oct 2018 8:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 60 locals laced up their runners to take part in Bundy's Biggest Bootcamp and fundraise for a great cause on Sunday morning.

The annual event made a return this year to raise funds for Global Care Bundaberg after a hiatus in 2017.

Organiser Ainsley Gatley said the event was a heap of fun for all.

"I think one of the highlights at the end was when we turned the tables on the fitness providers, so instead of them telling everyone else how to exercise we did a Nutbush planking exercise and made all the trainers do it as well," MsGatley said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"It was really good, and just to see everyone laughing and having a good time was great."

The event raised more than $1000 for Global Care, a charity that provides hampers for those in need.

"That could be families who just need a helping hand, it could be women escaping domestic violence, anyone who just needs some help at the moment, those hampers are always there for them," she said.

The creation of the bootcamp was a team effort by friends Allayne Mimi, Shennan Baillie and Trixie James in 2014.

Ms Gatley said Allayne had first wanted to fundraise for the charity when her own house and business had burnt down and Global Care had reached out to help.

"She literally had nothing left and Global Care were the first people on the scene to help her out so she could feed her kids, clothe her kids and practically start from scratch," MsGatley said.

"From that, they wanted to look at how they could help support Global Care in our community."

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Govt won't back down following Bargara shark backlash

    premium_icon Govt won't back down following Bargara shark backlash

    Environment THE Department of Agriculture and Fisheries say they stand by the current Shark Control Program...

    • 21st Oct 2018 8:18 PM
    BREAKING: Duchess changes Fraser Island schedule

    premium_icon BREAKING: Duchess changes Fraser Island schedule

    News It comes as the Duchess was a no-show at an event in Sydney

    Convicted Bundy sex offender, father of six set for release

    premium_icon Convicted Bundy sex offender, father of six set for release

    Crime Father of 6 pleads guilty to making child exploitation material

    Local Partners