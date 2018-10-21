Event working out for charity

MORE than 60 locals laced up their runners to take part in Bundy's Biggest Bootcamp and fundraise for a great cause on Sunday morning.

The annual event made a return this year to raise funds for Global Care Bundaberg after a hiatus in 2017.

Organiser Ainsley Gatley said the event was a heap of fun for all.

"I think one of the highlights at the end was when we turned the tables on the fitness providers, so instead of them telling everyone else how to exercise we did a Nutbush planking exercise and made all the trainers do it as well," MsGatley said.

"It was really good, and just to see everyone laughing and having a good time was great."

The event raised more than $1000 for Global Care, a charity that provides hampers for those in need.

"That could be families who just need a helping hand, it could be women escaping domestic violence, anyone who just needs some help at the moment, those hampers are always there for them," she said.

The creation of the bootcamp was a team effort by friends Allayne Mimi, Shennan Baillie and Trixie James in 2014.

Ms Gatley said Allayne had first wanted to fundraise for the charity when her own house and business had burnt down and Global Care had reached out to help.

"She literally had nothing left and Global Care were the first people on the scene to help her out so she could feed her kids, clothe her kids and practically start from scratch," MsGatley said.

"From that, they wanted to look at how they could help support Global Care in our community."