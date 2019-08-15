Event today: TAFE opens doors for trades in Bundy

ON THE JOB: First year apprentice Callum McIntosh and Tafe automotive trainer Ian Walsh.

DOORS are wide open for the future of Bundy, with TAFE Bundaberg's Open Day inviting people to take up a trade locally.

Callum McIntosh is eight months through his first-year apprentice in the automotive industry.

"I'm originally from Hervey Bay but I chose to do my apprenticeship at the Bundaberg campus because the facilities are a lot better here and it offers you a real hands-on experience,” he said.

"I've always wanted to be a mechanic and love tinkering with vehicles and while I always knew how to fix things, TAFE has given me the understanding behind it and knowledge of why you do it and how things work.”

Following the completion of his trade, Mr McIntosh plans to stay on with his employer, Southern Differentials in Childers, a decision that East Coast TAFE's automotive team leader and trainer, Ian Walsh believes is a great career choice.

"We should be encouraging kids to stay local and give it a shot here,” he said.

"I think a lot of younger people like to see the big lights of the city which is great too, but I have found many students leave and return to Bundy to settle down because it is a beautiful place, we have the coast, cheap living and a perfect climate.”

Mr Walsh said Open Day was a perfect opportunity for high school students to grab a taste of the industries that the campus has to offer.

"We have a number of things going on tomorrow, carpentry, cabinet making, engineering, automotive, electrical, so there's quite a substantial range of options,” Mr Walsh said.

"VET training is really good because students are earning a wage as they learn and trades allow students to branch off in a lot of different directions and we give them a lot of hands-on experience that they might not receive elsewhere.”

Next Thursday, there will be an event for girls wanting to pursue a career in trades.

Bundaberg's TAFE Open Day is today, from 10am to 1pm.