EVENT: Straighten your flower crown and strike a yoga pose

Katrin Rosse and Kirsten ‘Birdee’ Neller said the event aims to empower women, giving them an opportunity to creatively express themselves and unwind. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Few things have the power to rejuvenate the mind and body quite like flowers, yoga and connecting with others and one upcoming event is offering a combination of all three.

From Farm to Vase's Katrin Rosse and Kirsten 'Birdee' Neller from Birdee's Blessings have teamed up to deliver an exciting event to empower women of all ages, offering a flower crown workshop, followed by an uplifting yoga session.

"Quite often we are so busy in our daily lives, that we don't take time to do something nice for ourselves," Katrin said.

"This workshop allows people to create with their own hands, meditate and really focus on self-love, while having these other women around you and enjoying the beauty of nature."

Owner of local yoga studio Love Life. Live Yoga. Carmen Lee-Schneider brought the pair together, an introduction that planted a seed and blossomed into a beautiful partnership.

Describing Birdee as intuitive and well connected to earthy energies, Katrin said she is a very practical person, making the unlikely combo a perfect fit.

"For me it's about honouring all three phases of the divine feminine - the maidens, mothers and crones, so the daughters, mothers and wise women," Birdee said.

"This event allows woman of all ages to come together, tap into their creativity, connect with others, express themselves, let go of anxiety and stress and just take joy in what they're doing."

Guiding participants through a sweet flower crown workshop, Katrin will teach participants about the lifelong power of flowers.

"When we get together, I will talk about what flowers have represented throughout history and how women have used them to make their life better and beautiful," Katrin said.

"Going back in time, there was a village where women did everything together - cooking, decorating and taking care of the children, while creating a real community, but it's not really like that anymore, so we want this workshop to really bring women together.

Birdee will then take over from Katrin, to deliver an empowering yoga session.

"The goddess honours lots of flowy, hip movements and allows for free expression," Birdee said.

"So we're going to go through a few yoga sequences with uplifting music and it will be a bit of interpretative dance type yoga, inspired by bellydancing.

"There's so much symbolism in this workshop - We're all like a unique flower and for the flower to bloom, you just need to nourish the roots."

Open to hosting similar events in the future, the pair said the community response has been positive.

Tea and snacks will also be supplied.

The workshop starts at 3pm on January 30, at Love Life. Live Yoga. at 161 Bourbong St.

Earlybird tickets are $60 and full-price tickets are $80. Children are $10.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.