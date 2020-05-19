EVENT ON MOVE: State titles has a new date

Brody Allison and Sam Davies will need to go to another location to compete at the state road titles. Photo: Mike Knott

Brody Allison and Sam Davies will need to go to another location to compete at the state road titles. Photo: Mike Knott

CYCLING: Bundaberg’s quest to host a state titles in cycling for the first time in years will have to wait another year.

Bundaberg was set to host this year’s under-17, under-15, under-13, under-11 and under-13 road state titles.

The races were going to be held around the region with some at Dromeside Raceway in the junior categories.

But the coronavirus pandemic has changed that with the event now split up into two state titles, one for the U15s and U17s and another for the other age groups

Cycling Queensland announced the change on Monday with the release of an amended calendar.

The U17 and U15 titles will be held in Brisbane from August 23 to 25 with the other age groups on the Gold Coast on October 10 and 11.

“They’ve given it to us in 2021,” Bundaberg Cycling Club vice-president Scott Allison said.

“Because the State Government will not allow us to race on the 10th of July, it has forced them to move it.”

Cycling Queensland confirmed the decision to make Bundaberg next year’s host

“It is certainly our intention to assist Bundaberg Cycling Club to bring the Championships to Bundaberg in 2021,” Cycling Queensland event manager Louise Jones said.

The shift means Bundy riders will need to travel to compete.

Allison said that may prevent Bundy from providing the same number of riders that would have competed if it the event was in the Rum City.

“The biggest issue is the split in the state titles,” he said.

“Some riders were going to ride as it was in Bundy.

“So that’s a bit annoying but there was nothing no one could do about it.

“We’ll go down, Brody (Allison) and I.”

Brody, who won multiple medals at the road and track state titles, might be one of the only riders to compete in the under-15 and under-17 titles.

Next year’s event is expected to be held at the end of the school holidays following the second term.

Those dates are around the middle of July.

Allison said the silver lining was that the change provided the club with almost an extra year of preparation to make sure the event could be even more organised and well supported.