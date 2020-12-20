Even the Grinch gets in the spirit on Christmas street

Among the stream of visitors to Christmas Street were the Lennon sisters, Amber, 7, and Georgia, 5.

SARAH Kropp happily claims the “Crazy Christmas Lady” crown in the street named Fraser Coast Christmas Street for 2020.

“That’s me,” she smiles as neighbours point to her as one of the main festive inspirations in Kingfisher Drive, the Timber Reserve street where 28 houses are lit up in a jubilant celebration for Christmas.

This year even the Grinch grudgingly joined in and among the Saturday night visitors was a fire engine carrying officer Michael Lehtonen from the Arctic Circle, who told the awed children about visiting the world’s official Santa’s Workshop near his Finnish home-town of Raveneima.

Maryborough fire officers Sharnte Butler and Michael Lehtonen handed out stickers in Christmas Street. Mr Lehtonen's home town in Finland is Raveneima, near Santa's Workshop in the Arctic Circle.

“It’s 30 degrees below zero up there but Santa’s workshop is wonderful.” He and fellow Maryborough officer Sharnte Butler handed out stickers to resident and visiting kids soaking up the magical street night in a balmy 25 degrees.

Mrs Kropp began to celebrate Christmas in style three years ago, persuading husband Jordan and neighbours to dress up their houses. Every year she added more baubles and the spirit spread along Kingfisher Drive.

Mr Kropp was among those shaking their heads, but relenting, fixing strings of lights on roofs and eaves, tacking up wall displays and planting illuminated panoramas in front yards.

Neighbour Ryan was given a friendly ribbing and dubbed The Grinch as he steadfastly refused to light up the “black hole” in the street. This year he relented: a single strand with a “The Grinch Lives Here” sign has delighted the neighbourhood.

Said Mr Kropp with resignation: “Sometimes you just gotta bite the bullet. If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.”

Even The Grinch joined the Kingfisher Drive Christmas cheer this year.

Mrs Kropp starts work on her Christmas display punctually on November 1 each year and was more eager than usual in 2020.

“It’s been such a crappy year. It was good to bring a bit of happiness into it for the kids.”