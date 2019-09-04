Evans is recognised for his service

Bundaberg Rugby League commentator and life member of the Bundaberg Junior Rugby League, Dale Evans, was recognised for his achievements with the BJRL for 25 years service last Sunday.

Bundaberg Rugby League commentator and life member of the Bundaberg Junior Rugby League, Dale Evans, was recognised for his achievements with the BJRL for 25 years service last Sunday.

LEAGUE: Every Saturday at Salter Oval you might recognise the dulcet tones of Dale Evans as he commentates the Bundaberg Rugby League.

But there is more to Evans than just his commentary as illustrated last Sunday at the junior rugby league finals.

Evans was recognised with a plaque for 25 years of service to the Bundaberg Junior Rugby League from 1994 to 2018.

In that time the life member was a secretary, a coach, a treasurer and of course a commentator.

He did anything that was required to the help the organisation thrive.

"I was coaching and then I came along to a meeting for Burnett Seagulls, which are now defunct, but I came along for a proxy vote (for the BJRL)," Evans revealed about how he started in 1994.

"There was a bit of a drama and the actual president resigned, they were left with no president, secretary or treasurer.

"I was writing all my notes down and they said they needed someone else to take the notes for the secretary.

"From then I've been involved in the committee since then."

Evans left at the end of last year as treasurer and commentator to focus on the senior Bundaberg Rugby League competition in both areas.

If there has been something to do with juniors over the past 25 years, in some way or another it has had some influence from Evans.

"I've coached and managed sides (BJRL) and worked on the academy when it first started many years ago when Dave (Pearce) got it started," he said.

"I've been a selector, a treasurer for heaps of years, and was a secretary at one stage and been involved in 47th Battalion carnivals."

Evans said the best part of helping was giving back to a sport that he holds close to his heart.

It kept him coming back.

"I played football in Mount Isa in the 70s and went right through to the 80s," he said.

"When I went to Mount Isa I knew nobody and rugby league became my family, that's how it works.

"It's a great sport to be in, love watching the kids you coach that are now playing A-grade."

Evans has watched 1000s of players in his time, so who does he rate as his best?

He said there was a few that spring to mind but one stood out for the rest.

"Felise Kaufusi really stands out well because of where he has gone from here," he said.

"But there's been a lot of players that have done well."

Evans still loves commenting to this day and doesn't have plans to stop anytime soon as he enjoys the role.

He was pleased to be recognised.

"You get pretty honoured winning these rewards," Evans said.

"It's something you can go home and show people and hopefully the kids might think there is something out of the tunnel for the hard work."

Evans wanted to thank everyone who has been at the BJRL and BRL for helping him along the way including all former presidents and Dave Pearce.

"Pearce has always been someone that has been friendly with me," he said.

"He's always someone I can ask for advice and always helped with with everything and pushed me as well."

Evans will commentate this weekend in the BRL preliminary finals and of course in the grand finals in less than two weeks.

His tip for the decider in A-grade is Past Brothers.