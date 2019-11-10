BUSHFIRE VIDEO: We were told to get out by 10AM

9.25am: BEN Althoff loaded up his vehicle and joined a steady stream of other evacuees leaving the Cobraball area as the bushfire threat near Yeppoon worsened this morning.

The German-born man stopped briefly to say they had been given a 10am deadline to leave.

He was in a convoy of about a dozen vehicles, mostly utes, loaded with possessions on Cobrabal Road, heading away from the giant plumes of smoke rising from the fast-moving fire.

A fast-moving bushfire threatens property at Cobraball Road 9.30am Sunday.

Fire bombing by multiple aircraft was underway behind him.

Copraball road about 9am Sunday 10th November.

At least 16 structures on the Capricorn Coast have been damaged as the bushfire emergency continues.

At 5.45am Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advised there was a bushfire in Cobraball and Bungundarra and conditions were getting worse.

QFRS said follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.

At 5.45am Sunday, a dangerous fire continues to travel in a northerly direction towards Druces Road and Mapes Road. It is expected to impact Mapes Road. This fire could have a significant impact on the community.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Residents who have not already evacuated the area are advised to travel south on Farnborough Rd towards Yeppoon.

People can relocate to the basketball courts in Cordingley Street, Yeppoon.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.