Residents have been evacuated from Pandanus units in Mooloolaba.
Evacuation after fire in residential tower

8th Oct 2018 5:27 PM

RESIDENTS have been evacuated from the Pandanus apartments in Smith St Mooloolaba after reports of a fire.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokesperson said they had two crews on the scene after receiving a call about a fire just after 4.30pm.

Management called in the fire saying they had an alarm activation and there was smoke coming from a lift shaft.

Currently no one is in danger with ambulance, police, Energex, Telstra and lift personnel on the scene investigating the issue.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

    Local Partners