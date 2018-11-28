Eurydice Dixon memorial vandal sacks lawyer ahead of appeal

Andrew Nolch arrives at the County Court in Melbourne. AAP Image/David Crosling

THE remorseless anti-feminist who defaced murdered comedian Eurydice Dixon's memorial has sacked his lawyer ahead of an appeal.

Andrew Nolch, 29, pleaded guilty to criminal damage after he painted a 25m-long lewd picture around a floral tribute to Ms Dixon in Princes Park, Carlton North, following her murder in June.

Nolch was sentenced to a community corrections order, including 200 hours of unpaid community work, and ordered to pay $19,000 in fines and costs.

But he is appealing his conviction claiming he didn't understand the charge he was pleading guilty to because his lawyer was incompetent.

That lawyer, a police prosecutor and police informant are all expected to appear at Nolch's appeal in March.

Nolch appeared at the County Court today for a brief mention hearing where Judge Barbara Cotterell was told he had sacked another lawyer.

That lawyer advised prosectors on Friday that Nolch was no longer instructing him.

Instead he will represent himself.

Nolch claims the graffiti was a political statement and that he never intended to offend Ms Dixon's family and friends.

Nolch was supported in court today by far-right activist Neil Erikson, a convicted stalker and racial vilifier.

Last year Erikson, United Patriots Front leader Blair Cottrell and Christopher Neil Shortis were convicted and fined for inciting contempt and ridicule of Muslims after a 2015 stunt.

James Todd, 19, has pleaded guilty to murdering Ms Dixon.

Todd stalked Ms Dixon, an aspiring young comedian, for more than an hour before killing her in the early hours of June 13.

He has also admitted raping and sexually assaulting her.

But little is known about the exact circumstances of the brutal murder because it has been deemed to vile for publication by the courts.

Nolch will return to court on March 12.

