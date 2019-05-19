‘I’m crying’: Kate wows at Eurovision

Kate Miller-Heidke is flying the flag for Australia today. Picture: Guy Prives/Getty Images

KATE Miller-Heidke's angelic performance at the Eurovision grand final was not enough to clinch Australia an historic victory, with the Netherlands crowned the winner.

Miller-Heidke was considered one of the frontrunners to take out the competition with her electrifying song Zero Gravity, but in a massive blow ended up coming in at ninth place.

The voting was split between a professional jury from each competing nation and the public vote.

Australia was sitting at sixth after the professional votes trickled in, but the public vote really shook things up, boosting Russia, Switzerland and Norway into the top six out of nowhere, while plunmeting Australia down the list.

But Miller-Heidke still did us proud, with the audience in the palm of her hands as crowd members sang along to the lyrics of her song.

Queen Kate! Picture: AP/Sebastian Scheiner

SBS co-host for Eurovision Myf Warhurst declared "I'm crying" as Miller-Heidke wrapped her enchanting set, which featured the Aussie star and two backup dancers 'floating' on stilts in front of a starry backdrop.

Scanning Twitter it seems the world is shook that Australia actually breeds talented humans.

The contest got underway with Czech Republic entering a Shawn Mendes lookalike and honestly everyone else should've just gone home because he's going to get most of the young female vote.

We see what you're doing, Czech Republic.

Israel's Kobi Marimi had a legitimate emotional breakdown onstage after belting out his song Home.

U good?

And just when things were getting way too real and emotional, Iceland act Hatari exploded onto the stage with possibly the most wild and kinky Eurovision performance to date.

The heavy metal band brought it all. Leather, chains, spikes and barely-there costumes.

Cyprus went a bit risque as well, with their representative Tamta wearing a rather daring leotard.

One misstep and anything could happen.

The Netherlands Duncan Laurence - who was the bookies favourite to take Eurovision out - gave an impassioned performance and honestly it was pretty snooze but the crowd went wild and we're already warming up our vocal chords to scream "rigged!" if he takes the title from our Kate.

Duncan Laurence of the Netherlands is the favourite to take it out. AP/Sebastian Scheiner

Greece's Katerine Duska gave a very Florence and the Machine style performance with her tune Better Love.

It was light, bright and beautiful.

Katerine Duska of Greece. Picture: AP/Sebastian Scheiner

Meanwhile, Germany duo S!sters were out here trying to shake things up after their nation's successful run winning the wooden spoon twice since 2015.

Germany duo S!sters perform the song Sister during the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest grand final. Picture: AP/Sebastian Scheiner

Madonna took the stage after all the acts in a hugely anticipated performance as votes were counted.

The pop queen gave a cathedral inspired performance of her cult '80s hit Like A Prayer, fit with a church stage set and group of backup dancers in capes.

The viewers' votes make up 50 per cent of the final result, while the other half of the vote is decided by a national jury in each participating country.

Sadly for Aussies who wanted to vote for Miller-Heidke, people were only able to vote for performers from other countries.

The most successful Australian to compete in the competition was The X Factor winner Dami Im who was crowned runner up with her smash hit Sound Of Silence in 2016.

The Eurovision grand final is now live on SBS, with a prime-time viewing later tonight at 8.30pm.