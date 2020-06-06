Essential Works well underway at Paradise

A 5.8m reduction is what Paradise Dam is set to get for Christmas, with the Essential Works currently underway expected to be competed by the end of the year.

A SunWater spokesperson said this is a short-term risk reduction measure while the longer-term remediation of the dam is designed and implemented.

“The work undertaken so far has involved cutting activities, focused on removing the crest of dam,” the spokesperson said.

“Contractors will then remove segments beneath the crest to reduce the wall to the required level.”

Work to lower the Paradise Dam spillway started on May 25.

The spokesperson said on Tuesday a combined meeting of the Burnett Catchment Industry Forum and Paradise Dam Community Reference Group was held where a representative from the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy presented the findings of the Paradise Dam Commission of Inquiry.

“DNRME and SunWater then answered questions on topics including the progress of the essential works and downstream safety during extreme weather events,” the spokesperson said.

“A further meeting was held with the Paradise Dam Community Reference Group on 4 June with members receiving an update on progress of works to lower the spillway.

“Information was also shared about the impacts of possible flood events and an overview provided of the Building Queensland-led process to determine the long-term future of the dam.”

The spokesperson said SunWater was committed to working with all stakeholders and the community to improve safety and deliver water security.