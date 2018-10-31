New Bomber targets premiership

Dylan Shiel looks right at home wearing Essendon colours in the middle of the MCG. Picture: Jason Edwards

ESSENDON'S new star attraction Dylan Shiel says he has come to the Bombers to win a premiership in his time at the club.

The GWS midfielder admitted today that he was always coming back to Melbourne - either at the end of 2018 or next year.

But Essendon's winning pitch, as coach John Worsfold flew to meet him in Sydney and the club's leadership met him in an Elwood cafe, married with his aspirations as a footballer.

"Every player wants to win a flag and it's every team's goal, so yes, I think during my time we can hopefully get one, but there is a lot of work to be done," Shiel said.

"I am not going to be putting expectations on my first press conference at a new club, but we want to get stuck into a good pre-season and see where it goes from there."

Shiel will play against his former Giants teammates in Round 1 at Spotless Stadium, aware he will need to be on his game to do his new club proud.

"Gill (McLachlan) stitched me up with that one. I would have liked a few weeks to get used to the teammates before I face the old club but it's going to be exciting.

"I checked the calendar. It's 145 days until I face my old mates."

Shiel declined to go into detail about Carlton's private jet to Noosa as part of their pitch, saying Essendon just seemed like his new home.

"I was just really impressed with (the leaders) when I met the club (Essendon)," he said.

"I think they have got really good leadership under Dyson (Heppell) and a really exciting playing group.

"And the club under Xavier (Campbell) and Woosha (John Worsfold) is something I wanted to be part of.

"It was a pretty close call.

"All four clubs were great and it came down to the end where I didn't think there would be a wrong decision but, with where Essendon were on their journey and where I was with mine, it seemed right for me to be at the club."

Shiel helped captain Dyson Heppell launch the new partnership with Amart. Picture: Jason Edwards

Shiel flew down from Sydney as removalists packed up his home to be presented as the Bombers signed up Amart furniture as their new co-major sponsor for the next five years.

The All-Australian had been adamant halfway through the season he would remain at GWS but said the club's cap issues meant a return home become more of an option.

"It was always going to come down to whether it was the end of this year or next year.

"Half way through the year I thought it was time to come home and the club were suffering salary cap issues and there was no animosity when I went to them to explore options about returning home.

"They were open to that as well and both parties were great through the whole situation."

Meanwhile, Mark Baguley and Jake Long have re-signed with the Bombers. Matt Dea is now the only Essendon listed player waiting on a new deal.