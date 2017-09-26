31°
News

'Esky' murder case jury yet to reach a verdict

Shaun Barker vanished in December 2013.
John Weekes
by

A FATHER and son accused of murdering Shaun Barker will have to wait longer to learn their fate.

Cooloola Cove men Matthew Leslie Armitage, 25, and his father Stephen John Armitage, 48, both pleaded not guilty to murder last week.

A jury at Brisbane Supreme Court was still deliberating on Monday and will continue on Tuesday.

Mr Barker's remains were found in the Toolara Forest in 2014.

The Armitages were accused of murdering Mr Barker between December 9, 2013, and April 11 the following year.

The Crown claimed Mr Barker was taken from the Gold Coast and killed near Tin Can Bay after being accused of stealing some 20 litres of the drug Fantasy.

One witness said he had been to the Armitages' property, where he said he saw a man roll out of a large esky.

But that witness, Corey James Ballard, also admitted lying to the Crime and Corruption Commission about his drug habit. - NewsRegional

