Esky holds more than the usual beer and food

Nunchakus were found in an esky.

POLICE officers opened the esky of Bundaberg man Bruce Hines after he was stopped by police when driving in Brisbane, and found a set of prohibited nunchakus and a telescopic baton.

Police prosecutor Dean Burgess said Hines, 47, was intercepted at 7.40pm on September 23, when the items were found in the esky on the back seat.

He said Hines did not practise martial arts, telling police he had had the items for some time.

Hines pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to possession of restricted items. He said he had nothing to say when he went before Magistrate Belinda Merrin.

Hines was convicted and fined $450, the items forfeited.