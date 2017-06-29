25°
News

Eskies overflow as weather turns it on

Dale Smith | 29th Jun 2017 2:14 PM
Tim Mulhall with the mangrove jack he caught in the VMR Family Fishing Classic last weekend.
Tim Mulhall with the mangrove jack he caught in the VMR Family Fishing Classic last weekend.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HOW good was it to see some near-perfect weather conditions around the Bundaberg area for last weekend's annual VMR Bundaberg Family Fishing Classic?

Not only did we have near-perfect conditions, the fish were also on the bite, with big numbers of quality fish caught both offshore and in the rivers.

If you were lucky enough to get offshore you would have done well.

Good numbers of red emperor, coral trout, sweetlip, cod and tusk fish were all caught.

There were even some big cobia, spanish mackeral and big tuna all caught out wide.

Most of the inshore reefs produced a few grunter and some quality snapper.

The rivers and creeks have also been fishing well, even to a point where we reckon it has never fished better, with bulk fish being caught.

Corey Hanks with the cracker bream he caught during the VMR Family Fishing Classic last weekend.
Corey Hanks with the cracker bream he caught during the VMR Family Fishing Classic last weekend.

Bream, bream and more bream seems to be the talk.

They are big and in good numbers and have been caught on both bait and soft plastic lures.

Other species that have been caught include grunter, flathead, jacks and some big summer whiting, and some of these fish are of quality size.

The run-out tide seemed to be the best time to fish the river, as this is when the better-sized fish were caught.

The next few weeks should see this action continue.

The dams are still fishing well with plenty of bass being caught out of Lake Gregory, and some nice barra coming out of Lake Monduran.

Warmer parts of the day seem to be best for barra.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bream fishing lake monduran vmr fishing classic

Something big is brewing for festival

Something big is brewing for festival

IF YOU love a great-tasting beer, mouth-watering meat and a fun, laid-back atmosphere, you are going to love what Bargara Brewing Company has in store for July.

Is this the most controversial cafe sign in Qld?

CAFE CONTROVERSY: An extra S on this sign has stirred up debate.

Owner keeps getting emails from 'annoyed' locals

Court hears Bundy man uses ice 'every way he can'

Methamphetamine also known as crystal meth.

Drug use lands man in court

The accommodation that's always fully booked

COMMUNITY ASSET: Max Lindsay and Maria Burnet in the recently completed Rotary Lodge.

Rotary Lodge eases the financial burden

Local Partners

WATCH: Dolphins join paddleboarder at Woodgate

IF YOU thought you had to leave town to swim with the dolphins, think again.

Vital Queensland service needs your help

THEY help 40,000 people by providing more than 140 services.

14 school holiday boredom busters

Aerial Arts Academy owner Alisa Boisen assists Jai Paulsen during a school holiday workshop.In the foreground Lyla Cameron does a backbend.

School holiday activities

12 things to do with the kids today

Aerial Arts Academy owner Alisa Boisen and Jai Paulsen at the workshop yesterday.

Kids bored at home? Check this out

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

A video game that puts 100 players into a violent battle royal has already sold more than four million copies and it isn’t even close to polished

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

Adele concert tours are no more: Star quits life on the road

After a mammoth world tour, Adele hints she may never hit the road again.

Adele’s heartbreaking note to fans on final night of world tour.

MOVIE REVIEW: The House wins for Ferrell

Jason Mantzoukas, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in a scene from The House.

Will Ferrell finally crank outs a decent comedy after two duds.

MOVIE REVIEW: Diary of a Wimpy Kid — The Long Haul

Jason Drucker in a scene from the movie Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.

Latest film presses button on too many toilet gags.

Aly defends support for Richmond player banned for striking

Aly defends character reference for banned footballer Houli

No filter on talk in everyday Aussie workplaces

Hairdressers Nikki and Kathy star in Common Sense, the new TV series from the makers of Gogglebox.

Common Sense is like eavesdropping on water-cooler talk.

CONVENIENT and CENTRAL LOCATION

26 O'Connell Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $289,000

Set on a spacious 1138m2 allotment this excellent home is full of surprises! Absolutely ideal for the extended family with plenty of room to accommodate visitors...

MUST BE SOLD NOW!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $179,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

QUIET CUL DE SAC LIVING IN NEW ESTATE

36 Venezia Way, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Positioned in a quiet cul de sac is Lot 36 Venezia Court, ... $155,500

Positioned in a quiet cul de sac is Lot 36 Venezia Court, this 750m2 easement free allotment located in a master planned community features unique streetscapes in...

GORGEOUS FEDERATION HOME ACROSS 2 BLOCKS

23 Steindl Street, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Located less than 5 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D on the beach side of town sits this gorgeous federation home on a well elevated double block. The home features...

FOR THE BLENDED FAMILY- 5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME WITH A HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 3 $306,000

This is one for the blended family, a far bigger home than what you would expect from the road featuring 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Built with hardwood and...

BREATHTAKINGLY STUNNING OCEAN FRONT RESIDENCE

209 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 $1,150,000

The first word that comes to mind when you inspect this property is stunning. Located at the southern end of Bargara this breathtaking home will leave you...

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 $425,000

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise when...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

LARGE 1,231m2 ALLOTMENT WITH LOADS OF SHED SPACE

1a Pinnacle Court, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Here is a property ideally suited for those looking for a modern rendered 4 bedroom home on a large allotment with ample room to install sheds, pools and still...

PRIVATE FAMILY HOME WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, POOL, 12 x 9 SHED and 6,549m2 ALLOTMENT

6 Clydesdale Avenue, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $529,000

This must see home located on the city fringe in Parklands Estate Branyan is perfect for the family lifestyle environment. Positioned on 6,549m2 allotment this...

Housing pain as one in five Gladstone homes empty

DEPRESSING DATA: Census data has revealed Gladstone vacancies are on a rise.

Census data reveals number of unoccupied homes.

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!