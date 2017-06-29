Eskies overflow as weather turns it on

Tim Mulhall with the mangrove jack he caught in the VMR Family Fishing Classic last weekend.

HOW good was it to see some near-perfect weather conditions around the Bundaberg area for last weekend's annual VMR Bundaberg Family Fishing Classic?

Not only did we have near-perfect conditions, the fish were also on the bite, with big numbers of quality fish caught both offshore and in the rivers.

If you were lucky enough to get offshore you would have done well.

Good numbers of red emperor, coral trout, sweetlip, cod and tusk fish were all caught.

There were even some big cobia, spanish mackeral and big tuna all caught out wide.

Most of the inshore reefs produced a few grunter and some quality snapper.

The rivers and creeks have also been fishing well, even to a point where we reckon it has never fished better, with bulk fish being caught.

Corey Hanks with the cracker bream he caught during the VMR Family Fishing Classic last weekend.

Bream, bream and more bream seems to be the talk.

They are big and in good numbers and have been caught on both bait and soft plastic lures.

Other species that have been caught include grunter, flathead, jacks and some big summer whiting, and some of these fish are of quality size.

The run-out tide seemed to be the best time to fish the river, as this is when the better-sized fish were caught.

The next few weeks should see this action continue.

The dams are still fishing well with plenty of bass being caught out of Lake Gregory, and some nice barra coming out of Lake Monduran.

Warmer parts of the day seem to be best for barra.