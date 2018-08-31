Eskdale Park to host junior finals for first time in decades

GAME ON: International Challenge Cup Grand Final Day will be held at Eskdale Park, Maryborough, tomorrow. Hervey Bay Seagulls (three) and Wallaroos (two) will provide five of the eight teams. From left: Parker Worthington (Seagulls U14s), Keian Grogan (Wallaroos U16s), Jonty Brien (Seagulls U13s), Lucas Kemble (Wallaroos U14s) and Billy Carter (Seagulls U15s).

LEAGUE: Eskdale Park will become the centre of Wide Bay's junior rugby league universe tomorrow when the Maryborough venue hosts the International Challenge Cup Grand Final Day for the first time in decades.

The deciders for under-13s to U16s competitions, which includes teams from both Rugby League Fraser Coast and Bundaberg Junior Rugby League, have usually been held at Bundaberg's Salter Oval.

But Fraser Coast's strength has shone through this year, with five of eight teams earning a place in the grand final and ensuring the big day is held at our end of the competition.

Three Hervey Bay Seagulls teams and two from Wallaroos will take centre stage, with our local sides to face off in the U14s decider. Wallaroos halfback Lucas Kemble said he was excited to play at his home ground.

"It was all right. I'm keen to play the grand final at Eskdale Park,” U14s player Kemble said.

"The Seagulls are a tough team. We've played a few times and we're pretty even I reckon.”

Hervey Bay front-rower Parker Worthington said he and his team were keen to play.

"It's been pretty good. It's been tough. I'm proud we've made it here,” Worthington said. "We went down to third come finals and we had to fight it out to get here. We're pumped. It's going to be a good game.”

10am: Hervey Bay Seagulls v Bundaberg Brothers in the U13s.

11.20am: Hervey Bay Seagulls v Wallaroos in the U14s.

12.40pm: Wests Panthers v Hervey Bay Seagulls in the U15s.

2.05pm: Wests Panthers v Wallaroos in the U16s.