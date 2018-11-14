Pet python defies odds to make it home safe

Amelia Farquis's pet jungle python escaped and was recaptured down the street after a resident called a profession snake catcher.

A FREAK encounter and very good luck have combined to reunite a much-loved pet jungle python with its young owner at Mount Sheridan.

The very distinct-marked snake escaped its enclosure at Forest Gardens last week - fast forward to yesterday David Walton from Cairns Snake Catchers responded to a call to remove an unwanted snake just four doors down.

"When we picked it up it was quite a unique-looking snake and it was extremely tame," he said.

"Another test we do to determine if it is an escapee or whether it is wild is we offer it some food. A wild snake won't eat a defrosted rat.

"And this thing ate it straight away."

Amelia Farquis with her pet jungle python Amy after being reunited with the snake.

Mr Walton said he hung onto the snake and a four days later on another job was approached by the father of Amelia Farquis who lost her pet snake named Amy.

"He came up and said 'I got to ask the question, my daughter's snake went missing in Forest Gardens.

"He showed me a picture of it on his phone and I told him 'yeah we have got your snake'," he said.

"She was extremely lucky, it was the right place, right time … not only that I crossed paths with the father but also that someone paid to have the snake removed.

"You slither into the wrong yard, you can have your head taken off with a shovel," Mr Walton said.

Amy the pet jungle python.

The snake catcher said young Amelia was "stoked" to be reunited with Amy the forest python.

Jungle carpet pythons are often bright yellow and black, they can grow to more than two meters long and are python subspecies common to Far North Queensland.