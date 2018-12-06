Escape accused pleads guilty to 17 charges, but 14 dropped

DEFENDANT: Levi Brown, 25, faced Mackay Magistrates Court. pleaded guilty to 17 charges. But 14 other charges were struck out.

DEFENDANT: Levi Brown, 25, faced Mackay Magistrates Court. pleaded guilty to 17 charges. But 14 other charges were struck out.

A MACKAY man accused of escaping from prison while out working in the community has pleaded guilty to 17 charges, including burglary, failing to stop for police and multiple car thefts.

However, 14 charges which were levelled against Levi James Brown were struck out in Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday, including arson, when the 25-year-old appeared over videolink from prison.

The dismissal of charges came after successful case conferencing with the prosecution by defence lawyer Phillip Moore.

No plea has been entered to the charge of escaping from lawful custody.

Brown's case was adjourned to December 14, when he was due to be sentenced on the 17 charges.