Escalating problem that Bundaberg residents are losing sleep over

I am very aware that hooning is an escalating problem within our local community and is keeping many residents awake throughout the night.

With easing COVID-19 restrictions, I have recommenced my mobile offices and over the last fortnight I’ve spoken to several residents at the Shalom Markets, Centenary Park and Lions Memorial Park who have told me that hooning is a major concern, particularly over recent months.

Unfortunately, this issue cannot be eradicated quickly. But there are things we can all do to help reduce it.

As Bundy’s State MP, I regularly meet with the Police to discuss local issues and I know hooning is a major focus for them.

Our local officers want to increase patrols in ‘hotspots’ but they can’t be everywhere at once.

As a former police officer of 23 years, I know how helpful specific information is.

When you can, please try to record vehicle registration.

I know this is difficult, especially in the dark of night, but this information makes a world of difference.

Please also keep a record of any patterns like specific days of the week and timeframes when hooning occurs.

That way, police can target certain areas at the right time.

However, to stop hooning in the long-term, more needs to be done. We need more CCTV cameras on our streets and we need tougher penalties.

Just this week our leader Deb Frecklington MP announced an LNP Government will invest in covert CCTV cameras which provide a direct feed to police stations and officer iPads across the state.

We will fund the roll-out of an anti-skid road treatment which literally shreds the tyres of dangerous drivers performing skids or burn-outs but causes no damage to those driving appropriately.

And, we will introduce a new offence which will apply to members of established hooning gangs and impose an additional 3-year driving ban on hoons whose cars are impounded, immobilised or confiscated, rising to 5 years for repeat offenders.

If hooning occurs in your area, please make a report via 13HOON (13 46 66) or online at https://forms.police.qld.gov.au/launch/TrafficIncident/.

I know how much hooning is impacting our community and as your voice in State Parliament, I’ll continue doing all I can to help reduce it.