Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
State member for Bundaberg David Batt in Parliament House.
State member for Bundaberg David Batt in Parliament House.
Opinion

Escalating problem that Bundaberg residents are losing sleep over

David Batt MP
4th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

I am very aware that hooning is an escalating problem within our local community and is keeping many residents awake throughout the night.

With easing COVID-19 restrictions, I have recommenced my mobile offices and over the last fortnight I’ve spoken to several residents at the Shalom Markets, Centenary Park and Lions Memorial Park who have told me that hooning is a major concern, particularly over recent months.

Unfortunately, this issue cannot be eradicated quickly. But there are things we can all do to help reduce it.

As Bundy’s State MP, I regularly meet with the Police to discuss local issues and I know hooning is a major focus for them.

Our local officers want to increase patrols in ‘hotspots’ but they can’t be everywhere at once.

As a former police officer of 23 years, I know how helpful specific information is.

When you can, please try to record vehicle registration.

I know this is difficult, especially in the dark of night, but this information makes a world of difference.

Please also keep a record of any patterns like specific days of the week and timeframes when hooning occurs.

That way, police can target certain areas at the right time.

However, to stop hooning in the long-term, more needs to be done. We need more CCTV cameras on our streets and we need tougher penalties.

Just this week our leader Deb Frecklington MP announced an LNP Government will invest in covert CCTV cameras which provide a direct feed to police stations and officer iPads across the state.

We will fund the roll-out of an anti-skid road treatment which literally shreds the tyres of dangerous drivers performing skids or burn-outs but causes no damage to those driving appropriately.

And, we will introduce a new offence which will apply to members of established hooning gangs and impose an additional 3-year driving ban on hoons whose cars are impounded, immobilised or confiscated, rising to 5 years for repeat offenders.

If hooning occurs in your area, please make a report via 13HOON (13 46 66) or online at https://forms.police.qld.gov.au/launch/TrafficIncident/.

I know how much hooning is impacting our community and as your voice in State Parliament, I’ll continue doing all I can to help reduce it.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Hazard to road users’ set to get million-dollar replacement

        premium_icon ‘Hazard to road users’ set to get million-dollar replacement

        News The $1.24m project was allocated in the 2020-21 budget to replace this old timber bridge.

        • 4th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Man fined after throwing swivel sweep vacuum at wall

        premium_icon Man fined after throwing swivel sweep vacuum at wall

        News His behaviour was described as “out of character” after causing damage to walls...

        • 4th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Neat trick osprey uses to carry prey

        premium_icon Neat trick osprey uses to carry prey

        News This powerful hunter is found along the region’s coastal areas as well as offshore...

        • 4th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Bundy drivers given 760,000 reasons to check car

        premium_icon Bundy drivers given 760,000 reasons to check car

        News Why you should make time to take a look under the bonnet of your car soon

        • 4th Jul 2020 5:00 AM