'Erratic' driver hits rail, crashes car

CRASH: Emergency services attended the scene of a car crash this morning.

Mikayla Haupt
by

POLICE say a woman who was seen driving erratically before hitting a rail and crashing her car this morning is lucky to be alive.

Emergency services were called to the scene 19km north of Gin Gin about 8.30am after multiple 000 calls about the driver.

NewsMail reporter Mikayla Haupt was also at the scene and said the 24-year-old woman was driving from Hervey Bay when the crash happened.

"Police say there were multiple calls to 000 of someone driving erratically," she said.

"The woman hit the guard rail and then lost control.

"The car was blocking the road when police arrived."

 




The woman was taken to hospital and will be tested for substances.

More to come.

Topics:  bundaberg car crash gin gin police

Bundaberg News Mail
