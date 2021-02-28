Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police nabbed two drink-drivers overnight in the Byron Shire. Picture: iSTOCK
Police nabbed two drink-drivers overnight in the Byron Shire. Picture: iSTOCK
Crime

‘Erratic’ drink-driver blew nearly five times legal limit

Liana Boss
28th Feb 2021 9:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A drink-driver will face court after he allegedly blew a reading almost five times the legal blood alcohol limit.

Tweed Byron Police District received calls about a Nissan Patrol ute "bring driven in an erratic manner in Byron Bay" about 10pm on Saturday.

"Police stopped the vehicle and it was clear that the 30-year-old male driver was heavily intoxicated," police said in a statement.

"He was submitted to a breath test which returned a positive result."

The driver was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station for a breath analysis.

"This analysis returned a reading of 0.245, nearly five times the legal limit of 0.05," police said.

"His license was immediately suspended and he was issued a court attendance notice to appear before Byron Bay Local Court next month."

Another drink-driver was allegedly caught about 1am today in Ocean Shores.

Police were patrolling the area when they came across a Mitsubishi Lancer in Shara Boulevard.

They stopped the vehicle for an RBT and when the 31-year-old male drive returned a positive reading, he was taken to Brunswick Heads Police Station.

There, a breath analysis returned a reading of 0.213, more than four times the limit.

"His license was immediately suspended, and he was issued a court attendance notice to appear before Mullumbimby Local Court in April," police said.

drink-drivers drink-driving northern rivers crime tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Massive mistake Aldi is making

    Massive mistake Aldi is making
    • 28th Feb 2021 10:53 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Red tape blamed for ‘rapid’ SES member decline

        Premium Content Red tape blamed for ‘rapid’ SES member decline

        News The ranks of Queensland’s SES volunteers is the thinnest in recent history, with just several thousand members across the state.

        OPEN HOUSE: Clients welcomed into Bundy agency’s new home

        Premium Content OPEN HOUSE: Clients welcomed into Bundy agency’s new home

        News It’s been an exciting year for husband and wife team Ryan and Tegan Weekes after...

        TAKING OUT TABOO: Researcher urges therapists to talk sex

        Premium Content TAKING OUT TABOO: Researcher urges therapists to talk sex

        News Health professionals are being encouraged to discuss sex with clients living with...

        IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Comp set to showcase business favourite

        Premium Content IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Comp set to showcase business favourite

        News One of the region’s family-owned businesses have been announced as one of eight...