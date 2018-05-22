EROSION ISSUE: Coastal strategy team need community help

Markers on Woodgate Beach have been assisting local residents to record the progress of beach erosion.

RESIDENTS across Bundaberg living at or near our stretch of the Queensland coastline will be aware that the face of our beaches and exposed areas is ever-changing.

Council and the Queensland Government are combining to develop a Coastal Hazard Adaptation Strategy (CHAS) and are inviting interested residents to contribute their knowledge and enthusiasm as part of a Community Reference Group (CRG).

Environment and Natural Resources spokesman Cr Bill Trevor said the coastline across the Bundaberg Region is diverse but the effects of erosion, storm tide inundation and sea level rises are occurrences that will have a future impact on our coastline as we know it.

"Council has been funded to almost half a million dollars to develop a strategy that will define an action plan to mitigate these anticipated future coastal manifestations.

"In reality we are just now dipping our toes in the water to address these natural phenomenons. Currently a Shoreline Erosion Management Plan (SEMP) is being developed for Woodgate.

"The SEMP will provide information that will inform the CHAS. The difference between the two studies is that the SEMP is localised while the CHAS explores a much bigger picture.

CR Trevor said putting together a Community Reference Group is a vital step in developing the CHAS.

"No one knows their stretch of coastline like the people who either live there or are absolute devotees of beachside interaction. We need people who want to assist through shared knowledge and passion and I can assure everyone that every piece of information is vital in building the clear picture needed for a future course of action.

"Our CHAS team will be conducting Community Pop Up sessions at Moore Park Beach and Bargara to share information on the strategy and seeking interest from people willing to become members of the CRG.

"Ideally, the CRG should comprise representatives from a diverse range of locations from Woodgate, Elliott Heads, Bargara, Moore Park, Miara, Boaga and all places in between.

"With sea levels expected to rise by around 0.8 of a metre by 2100 it is imperative that we develop strategies to protect one of our most beautiful assets that not only enables a magnificent lifestyle but is also one of our key economic drivers."

Cr Trevor said the Pop Up session will be held at Bargara today from 1pm to 3pm adjacent to the Esplanade war memorial and tomorrow at Moore Park Surf Lifesaving Club from 10am to noon.

"While our team is keen to form a CRG all residents interested in simply understanding the focus of the CHAS are welcome to attend," he said.

For further information regarding the CRG or community meetings contact Council on 1300 883 699 or visit Councils website ourcoast.bundaberg.qld.gov.au to download relevant forms.