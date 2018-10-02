'Star' Erin Molan survives Footy Show chop

ERIN Molan will survive as host of Nine's Sunday Footy Show and play a new role with Wide World Of Sports after the network axed its flagging Thursday night Footy Show.

The cost-cutting measure comes after the show's failed revamp and a 10pm timeslot following Thursday night's game was a flop in the ratings.

Ms Molan, who returned after just six weeks of maternity leave to helm the show, was hailed "a star and a great broadcaster" by Nine's director of sport, Tom Malone, who assured viewers "she's going to take an even more prominent role on Nine's sports broadcasts going forward."

The official announcement brings to an end the NRL Footy Show after 25 years, which won its last Logie award in 2017 but struggled to hold its historic audience numbers - with Nine negotiating to broadcast an NRL game on Thursday nights.

Erin Molan replaced Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin as host of Channel 9’s now axed NRL Footy Show. Picture: Nine

A fan favourite and competent female voice in an on-screen sea of testosterone, Ms Molan will now have her league-centric work duties include netball, tennis and cricket.

Mr Malone thanked the show's producers and studio crews, singling out former host Paul 'Fatty' Vautin, who was dumped last year and "made the transition back into the commentary box."

"Fatty holds the record for the longest serving host of any prime time Australian TV show - a tribute to both his understanding of the game, his authenticity, and not to mention his incredible comedic timing," Mr Malone said.

Erin Molan will continue to host Sunday Footy Show. Picture: Erin Molan/Instagram

"In recent years, Erin has equally brought a new energy, perspective and showed her passion for the game."

"Wide World of Sports will launch a whole new look, feel and sound to its rugby league coverage in 2019, including two new post-match shows to follow Thursday Night Football and Friday Night Football, with a strong emphasis on being at the ground, and interacting with players, fans and coaches."

The post-match weeknight coverage already includes an extra hour from the ground, with the Footy Show's axing expected to save on studio expenses and staffing costs for on air panellists and off-air crew.

Who will survive? Dane Swan, Chris Judd, Sam Newman, Brendan Fevola, Rebecca Maddern, Eddie McGuire, Shane Crawford, Billy Brownless on AFL Footy Show

James Bracey, who replaced Yvonne Sampson after she was poached to Fox League, will continue to host Nine's only other midweek league show, 100% Footy on Monday nights.

Meanwhile, the programming change is not expected to be duplicated for The AFL Footy Show, a Nine source said, despite ratings gains by Seven's The Front Bar.

Any decision on its future falls outside the network's sports department, but it's believed it is being looked at with an eye to making changes on air.

Beau Ryan, Paul Fatty Vautin, Erin Molan, Darryl Brohman and Glenn Pallister at the Logies 2016. Picture: Gina Milicia / Channel 9

"You can't run dead in that timeslot and hand [Seven] 150,000 to 200,000 viewers," the insider said. "But what that change looks like [on Nine] is the question."

Its host Rebecca Maddern has already been confirmed to play a hosting role of Nine's tennis coverage in January; as well as co-hosting Australian Ninja Warrior for the network.

But its big star salary bill for its Footy Show this year included Eddie McGuire, Chris Judd, Dane Swan, Sam Newman, Shane Crawford, Brendan Fevola and Billy Brownless.

Its grand final edition was seen by many as a 'farewell' of sorts, with TV Tonight blogger David Knox noting it reminisced over the show's 25 year history."

Both AFL and NRL editions bowed out with 472,000 to The Front Bar's 372,000.

In Melbourne, the close battle was won by Nine which averaged 247,000 to Seven's 229,000.