Parenthood star’s shock home birth
PARENTHOOD star Erika Christensen has given birth to her second child in a surprise home birth.
The 35-year-old actress revealed on Instagram that her husband Cole Maness was forced to deliver their newborn daughter after the star left it too long to call the doctor.
Christensen posted an intimate photo on Instagram taken just after the delivery of her newborn, who the couple have named Polly.
The shot was taken by Christensen's mother, who arrived with the doctor minutes after the baby was born.
It happened! It happened this morning. And it will go down in family history because babygirl’s own, incredible Dad delivered her all by himself. My fault entirely as I didnt know she would come so quickly and didn’t call the doc until far too late. He came straight over and arrived about one minute after she joined us in the world. Haha! My Mom too. You should’ve seen their faces when they walked in to hear her little wail. Mom immediately took this picture. So epic. 9:21a (we think) at 7lbs 8oz (we think). 😆 Doc didn’t have time to grab the baby scale in his rush. Meet Ms. Polly. She’s chubby-cheeked and rosy and so beautiful. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️
The actress said the surprise delivery was "my fault entirely as I didn't know she would come so quickly and didn't call the doc until far too late."
This looks like a Dali painting, where I’m melting. My belly is melting off my body. Right? Hahaha. Perhaps both the most intimate and yet the most foreign thing to occur to my body. So, I’m due THURSDAY. Still hoping for sooner, not because I’m over being pregnant but because, knowing what I’m getting into this time, I’d like to get on with it! Days spent pre-cooking meals and refamiliarizing myself with nursing accouterments and planning for this laying-in phase make me want to start! Meanwhile, the problem with finding a new show to binge is that I care more about Bosch’s cases than I do about my own life. I’m only watching at a reasonable pace to save some for recovering from delivery! #bingelife @boschamazon
Christensen, who is also mum to two-year-old daughter Shane, has been documenting the last few months of her pregnancy on Instagram.
She posted a picture just a few days before Polly's birth of herself lying on the couch, writing that she was ready for the child's arrival.