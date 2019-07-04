Ericson called into Queensland under 19 netball side

STATE SELECTION: Jaymee Ericson has been called up for the Queensland team.

STATE SELECTION: Jaymee Ericson has been called up for the Queensland team. Alistair Brightman

NETBALL: Commitment to her sport is paying off for netballer Jaymee Ericson.

The Hervey Bay Netball Association player was called up for the Queensland under-19 schools team to play in the Melbourne Elite Tour in August.

It came as a shock to the Bundaberg schoolgirl who was invited to attend Queensland team training as a partner last month.

"I went down to Brisbane as a training partner and on the Sunday night the coach rang to advise that I had been added to the team,” she said.

Ericson attends school part-time as she chases her netball dream.

"It was a decision I made last year when I was contracted to a Sunshine Coast club,” Ericson said.

She decided to move to the Hervey Bay Netball Association to broaden her game.

"In Hervey Bay I am playing different players and they have some dynamic coaching staff,” she said.

Ericson is part of the Hervey Bay Lightning Development Squad and is relishing the coaching the team receives from Noeline Taurua, the Lightning and New Zealand Silver Ferns coach.

"Her coaching is incredible,” Ericson said.

She does not know how far her netball journey will take her but she is working to a plan.

"My goal is to keep improving all areas of my game,” she said.

"If I do that, team selections will take care of themselves.”

Hervey Bay Netball will play host to the Sunshine Coast Lightning on July 15 when the team travels to Hervey Bay to hold the Wide Bay Region Netball Clinic.

For details of the clinic and registration information, go to the Hervey Bay Netball Facebook page.