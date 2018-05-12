ERIC CULLEN, July 30, 1932 - February 9, 2018

His Excellency the Honourable Paul de Jersey AC, Governor of Queensland with Bundaberg resident Eric Cullen who received the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM).

His Excellency the Honourable Paul de Jersey AC, Governor of Queensland with Bundaberg resident Eric Cullen who received the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM). Mike Knott BUN250916CULLEN1

ERIC Cullen took to Bundaberg like a duck to water and taught others to do the same.

Mr Cullen was born on July 30, 1932, in a small house in East Bundaberg. He sadly passed away with his wife by his side on February 9.

Bundy born and bred, Mr Cullen played a vital role in the Bundaberg community, teaching generations lifesaving skills and cherishing the very ground the Rum City is built upon.

In a eulogy, his children said "Dad loved his family - both the one he was born into and the one he later created”.

"Dad was a child during the Second World War and those experiences during his formative years fostered the peace-loving and pacifist beliefs that he held throughout his life.

"Dad cherished the natural world, he was a man who truly would not hurt a fly.

"Eric worked hard for a living at many different jobs. But these jobs all had two things in common - they involved working with his hands and talking to people - things he loved to do.”

Mr Cullen worked with everything from horses to tractors, cane, dozers, as a wardsman at the Friendly Society Private Hospital and even as a house boy.

His most public role was as lessee and manager of the fairly new Anzac Olympic Pool from 1961-1966, when admission cost a tuppence and smaller schools didn't have a physical education teacher.

"Dad was the embodiment of community service.

"He was a member of the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club and transferred to the Moore Park Club when it started and was its inaugural treasurer for some years. For 10 years he was the secretary, coach and announcer for the Fairymead Amateur Swimming Club, before becoming its patron and was president of both the Bundaberg and District Swimming Association and Wide Bay Regional Swimming Association. He was proud to be awarded life membership of those bodies.

"In 1973 he was instrumental in beginning the City of Charm Swimming Carnival, which became the largest two day carnival in Queensland. Eric's idea of the carnival was to provide much needed competition, but in such a way that there would be no qualifying times to enter.

"Our father believed in a fair go for all and would just as much enjoy awarding a participating certificate as a first place medal. He taught what seemed like generations of school children how to swim and he was thrilled when many came up to him in the street later in life to remind him that he had done so.”

In 2016, Mr Cullen was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for his services to swimming and the community.

Queensland Governor Sir Paul de Jersey visited Bundaberg to present Mr Cullen his medal.

While he was forever in the region's heart, there was only one woman in his.

"Dad met the love of his life at a Railway Picnic at Bargara, and Enid and Eric married on December 21, 1957. Our parents just achieved their 60th wedding anniversary last December.

"Their December wedding was timed during the shire council end-of-year lay-off and in the middle of the day so that the family could get home for milking.

"Mum and Dad moved into the house they had built at Svensson Heights after the wedding and raised us three boys...”

Mr Cullen may be gone but his love of the natural world and family lives on in those who knew him.