Ergon working to restore power to more than 2500 homes

POWER OUTAGES: Bundaberg's Ergon Energy crews are working to restore power to more than 2500 homes this morning.

MORE than 2500 homes are without power this morning in Bundaberg, Bargara and Innes Park after power was cut just after 7.30am.

Power was lost at 7.34am and is affecting 2717 customers.

According to the Ergon Energy website, the loss is due to damage needing emergency repairs and crews are working to find the cause and fix the fault.

An Ergon Energy spokesman confirmed two crews are currently out checking for the fault, with a full patrol expected to be completed within 40 minutes.

Once the fault has been determined, Ergon Energy will be able to give an undated time frame on when power is likely to be restored.

At this stage Ergon believes the fault could be due to a fallen tree branch on a power line.