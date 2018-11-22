Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POWER OUTAGES: Bundaberg's Ergon Energy crews are working to restore power to more than 2500 homes this morning.
POWER OUTAGES: Bundaberg's Ergon Energy crews are working to restore power to more than 2500 homes this morning. Energex Queensland
News

Ergon working to restore power to more than 2500 homes

Carolyn Booth
by
22nd Nov 2018 8:18 AM

MORE than 2500 homes are without power this morning in Bundaberg, Bargara and Innes Park after power was cut just after 7.30am.

Power was lost at 7.34am and is affecting 2717 customers.

According to the Ergon Energy website, the loss is due to damage needing emergency repairs and crews are working to find the cause and fix the fault.

An Ergon Energy spokesman confirmed two crews are currently out checking for the fault, with a full patrol expected to be completed within 40 minutes.

Once the fault has been determined, Ergon Energy will be able to give an undated time frame on when power is likely to be restored.

At this stage Ergon believes the fault could be due to a fallen tree branch on a power line.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    BNBT: North Burnett steps away from Bundaberg tourism

    premium_icon BNBT: North Burnett steps away from Bundaberg tourism

    Environment TOURISM is one of the largest industries in the Bundaberg region and a recent name change for our leading promotional organisation has some locals concerned.

    Student stabs girl in school toilet attack

    premium_icon Student stabs girl in school toilet attack

    Crime 14yo girl stabs Bundaberg student with a blade at school

    CQU supports growth but will not move into CBD

    premium_icon CQU supports growth but will not move into CBD

    Health 'We will continue to work collaboratively to drive opportunity'

    • 22nd Nov 2018 9:03 AM
    Outfits stun on the red carpet

    premium_icon Outfits stun on the red carpet

    News Class of 2018 show they know how to make an entrance

    • 22nd Nov 2018 8:32 AM

    Local Partners