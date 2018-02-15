Ergon sending out cheques to Bundy customers

IT'S not often electricity providers hand money over to customers money but that's exactly what's happening in Bundaberg.

Some Ergon Energy customers in the Bundaberg region who experienced extended power supply interruptions after last year's raging Melbourne Cup Day storms are receiving cheques in the mail this week.

An Ergon spokesman said all eligible residential customers were automatically paid a GSL (Guaranteed Service Level) payment of $114 from Ergon if:

A CBD feeder interruption lasts longer than eight hours;

An urban or short rural feeder area interruption lasts longer than 18 hours; or

A long rural or isolated feeder interruption lasts longer than 24 hours.

The spokesman said the payment was fixed at $114 regardless of the length of the outage, and the cheques were being mail to customers' postal addresses.

He said GSL payments do not apply when a natural disaster is declared but said other relief payments may be available from government agencies under different criteria in such cases.

Customers who think they are entitled to a payment and have not received a cheque within the next fortnight can phone us on 13 74 66.