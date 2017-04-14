Ergon non-reversion policy proves 'ineffective'

THE State Government will review the unpopular Ergon Energy non-reversion policy after accepting it had been ineffective in creating regional competition among electricity retailers.

The Ergon non-reversion policy was introduced by the State Government 10 years ago following the implementation of Full Retail Competition in 2007.

It was originally designed to tackle monopolies in the regional electricity market.

The policy aimed to prevent large regional electricity retailers from taking back customers who had transferred away from them.

This also applied to properties that have passed on to new tenants.

In theory, this helps new retailers like QEnergy gain a foothold in the local electricity market, with the intended purpose of increasing competition in the market.

Last month, Energy Minister Mark Bailey said the non-reversion policy in regional Queensland had given "private sector retailers an incentive to compete in regional Queensland when conditions are favourable and customers can benefit”.

But it seems the government has changed its tune.

After receiving five complaints regarding the non-reversion policy, Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson followed up the issue with Mr Bailey.

"The minister's office has now informed me that the legislation containing the non-reversion policy will be reviewed in the second half of this year,” she said.

"The government accepts that this policy has had limited effect in supporting competition in regional Queensland, and has therefore decided to review the legislation.”

One relieved man is long-term Ergon Energy customer Paul Donaldson.

Last month, the NewsMail reported how Mr Donaldson and his family moved to a new home late last year when he discovered the former tenant of the premises had switched from Ergon Energy to Q Energy.

"I had never heard of them (Q Energy),” he said, at the time.

"It's not a well-known company and I was paying a higher tariff.”

Stuck with a company he does not want to be with, Mr Donaldson was hopeful for the policy change.

"For me it means that if the legislation changes then I will have a choice instead of being told which energy provider I can use,” he said.