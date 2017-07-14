Ergon meter reader hospitalised after dog attack

ERGON Energy are appealing to customers across Bundaberg and regional Queensland to control their dogs when meter readers are scheduled to visit after a severe attack resulted in a meter reader being hospitalised.

Customer Delivery Manager Charlie Casa said the incident at a Tully residence reinforces the need for people to secure their dogs on meter reading days or when Ergon staff enter their properties - no matter how friendly or accepting of strangers the dog appears to be. For more visit www.ergon.com.au.