Ergon energises hospital volunteer programs

THE generous service from volunteers at the Bundaberg Hospital has been given a much-needed boost.

Bundaberg Health Services Foundation has secured Ergon Energy as its first corporate partner to help it deliver patient support services at the hospital.

Manager Anne McWhirter yesterday announced Ergon would be recognised as the naming rights sponsor of the foundation's volunteer program at the hospital.

"The volunteer program plays a vital role in helping patients receive extra support to make their stay at the hospital easier,” Ms McWhirter said.

"They feel valued and nurtured, which makes a huge difference to their stay, particularly for those who are here for a long time or are bed-ridden.”

Ergon's Bundaberg Burnett area manager Tim Baker said the organisation was delighted to be supporting the foundation's valuable contribution to the community.

"Our vision is to energise Queensland communities and this goes well beyond just keeping the lights on, to providing practical support to improve the lifestyles of our customers across the state,” Mr Baker said.

"Our contribution will not be purely financial either; we are working with the foundation to develop opportunities for our staff to become part of the volunteer program so the partnership becomes even stronger and more valuable to the local community.”