Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland power prices are likely to go down. Picture: AP Photo/Gerry Broome
Queensland power prices are likely to go down. Picture: AP Photo/Gerry Broome
Money

Some power bill relief on horizon

by Jack McKay
5th Sep 2018 3:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLANDERS can expect their power bills to fall by about $50 in 2020.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed Ergon and Energex were proposing a one-off 10 per cent real reduction in distribution network charges for the average residential customer.

The saving measure will be delivered in July 2020, and is tipped to save the average residential customer $54 and the average small business customer $50.

"This one-off reduction in distribution network charges is in addition to the, on average, 7 per cent annual reductions my government has delivered every year since 2015," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"In 2015, we promised there was a better way for Queenslanders than selling our electricity networks - that by merging our network business we could deliver savings."

electricity energex ergon power prices

Top Stories

    Clive Palmer's Bundy return, one billboard at a time

    premium_icon Clive Palmer's Bundy return, one billboard at a time

    Politics CLIVE Palmer has returned and he's got the billboards to prove it; including several in the Bundaberg region.

    • 5th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    New research finds 28% of Bundy jobs at risk

    premium_icon New research finds 28% of Bundy jobs at risk

    Careers Regional Australia Institute's data identifies vulnerable positions

    • 5th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    4 young Bundy crims cost taxpayers $6k per day

    premium_icon 4 young Bundy crims cost taxpayers $6k per day

    News Government details price of our young crims

    • 5th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    What Rocky's top cop takes from a career in the service

    premium_icon What Rocky's top cop takes from a career in the service

    Crime Queensland cop recognised for 37 years on the beat

    • 5th Sep 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners