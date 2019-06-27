Ergon disconnection rate 'hardly surprising' says Pitt

The Australian Energy Regulator has released data on the number of electricity and gas customers that have been disconnected or on hardship plans.

AN ENERGY report numbered 3332 Queensland residential properties that Ergon has disconnected within the first quarter of the year.

For the first time, due to a new regulation, the Australian Energy Regulator includes data on the number of residential customers experiencing hardship, and those that have disconnected from electricity and gas companies.

There were 117 small businesses across Queensland that disconnected from Ergon in the year's first quarter. There had been 114 small businesses disconnected in the last quarter of the previous year.

In the last quarter of 2018 there had been 2855 residential customers that had been disconnected, although this was a drop from the quarter before that, which was as high as 4034.

Many of these customers were able to return to Ergon, which also offered hardship programs for customers.

Ergon would not say how many of these small businesses and residences were in Bundaberg and Wide Bay.

"It is important to note that disconnection does not necessarily reflect the presence of a customer at a site, but rather an outstanding debt,” a spokesman said.

"Before disconnection, customers are sent a minimum of three reminder notices and attempts are made by SMS to contact them for account payment.”

Hinkler Federal MP Keith Pitt said the State Government was profiteering from the people it represented.

"I look forward to the big stick legislation being introduced (in Federal Parliament), and forcing the Queensland State Labor Government into action,” Mr Pitt said.

"With many families, seniors and businesses struggling to pay their power bills its hardly surprising there's been an increase in disconnections for small businesses and thousands of households are on payment plans.”

Bundaberg State MP David Batt said it was disappointing to find out that over 19,000 households have committed to a payment plan to pay their bills.

"We live in a fantastic state and we all deserve access to affordable electricity but unfortunately, it's not a reality for Bundaberg residents.

"The LNP has a plan to restructure government owned power generators.”

While a customer is in the Hardship programme they are quarantined from any further collections activity.