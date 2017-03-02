Ergon decision slammed

THE National Irrigators Council has described the Australian Energy Regulator as a "toothless tiger” after its decision to endorse tariff proposals from Ergon Energy.

The council's CEO Steve Whan said the regulator went along with the proposed 10-hour peak period despite being presented with independent evidence by Canegrowers that Ergon had made errors in its pricing calculations.

"Canegrowers in Queensland went to significant effort and expense to challenge the Ergon tariff proposal and, while their input was acknowledged by AER, the AER could not act.

"The AER simply assesses whether Ergon's proposal complies with the rules.

"It does not have the ability of deciding between the Ergon and Canegrowers proposals.”

Mr Whan said AER lacked the power to improve Ergon's proposal.

"With the Limited Merits Review the way it is, it would be likely to be an expensive waste of time to attempt any further appeal and that illustrates a system that is stacked against consumers like those in the irrigation sector,” Mr Whan said.