Equine friends deliver prize for keen photographer

A MUNDUBBERA girl has come second in an annual photo competition held by a Toowoomba boarding school.

Georgette Emmerton placed in the Glennie School boarder photography competition, with a fantastic snapshot of rural life.

Running with the theme 'Colours of Home', more than 140 entries were submitted after the boarders returned home during the Easter holidays.

Judged by Glennie principal Peter Crawley, Toowoomba Chronicle photography Bev Lacy and Head of Boarding Donna Grant, the competition did not disappoint.

First prize was awarded to Amity Warner from Thargomindah for a photograph of her uncle visiting the family property.

Amity Warner won first place with a photo of her uncle at her family property. Picture: Amity Warner

Georgette Emmerton from Mundubbera was awarded second prize for a photograph showcasing her equine friends catching up with each other in the yards.

Third prize went to Ruby Dyer, a boarder from Aramac who photographed horses casually catching a refreshing drink at the end of a busy day.

Ruby Dyer came third with her photo of horses catching a refreshing drink at the end of a busy day. Picture: Ruby Dyer

Winners received a gift voucher and their photograph will be printed on large canvases to be hung in the boarding houses for all to enjoy.

Mr Crawley described the judging process as an impossible task, due to the high

quality of the entries.