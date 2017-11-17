Equality's a piece of cake for Karen

BUNDABERG'S same-sex couples rejoiced at the success of the yes vote and now a local woman wants to put the icing on the cake.

Karen Harris from Sweet Perfection Cakes Bundaberg took to social media to show her support for same-sex marriage and will be offering a special sweetener for couples looking to tie the knot.

"Just to make it clear, I voted yes and will definitely be doing engagement, wedding, birthday and naming ceremony cakes for SS couples,” she said.

"Further, I am offering a 25% discount to the first five SS couples to book and pay a deposit on a wedding cake with me, once the bill is passed into law.

"I will be honoured to do it.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mrs Harris said she had previously made cakes for commitment ceremonies and believed that same-sex couples deserved to be respected.

At the age of 67, she says there is no excuse for intolerance.

"I've actually said to people who are against same-sex marriage, if your son or daughter turned around and says 'mum, dad, I'm gay, are you still going to love me?' what are you going to say?”

Mrs Harris said while people often thought they understood marriage, they didn't quite understand the origins of many of the traditions celebrated today.

"It comes back to when Queen Victoria decided on a white gown. Before that, people used to wear colours,” she said.

"The bouquet has come from many years ago when they used to carry flowers so they'd smell better before they had good personal hygiene.”

Mrs Harris said she was starting up lessons in cake decorating and welcomed anyone who wanted to get involved.

Find out more by looking up Sweet Perfection Cakes Bundaberg on Facebook.