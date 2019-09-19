Epic playground to open at busy shopping centre

The new playground at Orion that will open on the weekend.

IF you're not sure what to do with the kids these school holidays, this could be your answer.

After months of construction, Orion Springfield Central's new multi-million dollar adventure playground is now ready to open this weekend.

The redeveloped mega playground is four times the size of the former playground, and has everything from a merry-go-round to climbing nets, in-built trampolines and a tonne of swings.

Aspiring ninja warriors can also have a ball on the custom parkour-inspired obstacle course, while the playground's centrepiece will be a three-storey climbing tower with a giant slide.

But the playground isn't just for kids, and centre manager Greg Plawecki said the playground has been built around fun and inclusion, with play spaces for children of all ages and abilities.

"We listened to everyone in the community, from the kids to the grandparents, and we've made sure the play space delivers the best possible experience for all," he said.

"It's really important to us that our playground brings joy to everyone in our community, which is why there's a range of play equipment suitable for all ages and abilities including a dedicated toddler area, wheelchair friendly equipment and plenty of shade and seating for the parents."

"The bold and bright play space encourages children to challenge themselves and get active and also allows parents to get involved too."

