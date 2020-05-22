Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A meteor put on a show over Victoria on Friday night.
A meteor put on a show over Victoria on Friday night.
News

Russian space junk's 'epic' light show over Australia

by Rohan Smith
22nd May 2020 9:11 PM

Amateur video footage from across Victoria was splashed across social media on Friday night showing what many assumed was a meteor.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

But experts have weighed in and it appears the light - which lasted more than 20 seconds - was from Russian space junk re-entering the atmosphere.

The Astronomical Society of Victoria said the object was the third stage of a rocket used to launch a Russian satellite.

Jonti Hunter, Professor of Astrophysics at the University of Southern Queensland, told the ABC the object was identifiable as space junk because of its slow speed.

"The slow speed, about 6 kilometres per second, is a very telltale sign that it is space junk," he said.

 

Star-gazers reported seeing the object pass through the atmosphere across parts of central Victoria and as far south as Tasmania.

Originally published as 'Epic' meteor actually Russian 'junk'

More Stories

Show More
editors picks meteor rockets satellite space junk

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Marland Law files injunction against Sunwater

        premium_icon Marland Law files injunction against Sunwater

        News THE directions hearing is scheduled for next week.

        REVEALED: Fate of Bundaberg’s Target

        premium_icon REVEALED: Fate of Bundaberg’s Target

        News The future of Bundaberg’s Target store has been confirmed in the wake today’s...

        Funding to put art back into heart of Bundaberg

        premium_icon Funding to put art back into heart of Bundaberg

        News Planning for the redevelopment of Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery is set to begin as...

        Air Force aircraft set to soar across Queensland

        premium_icon Air Force aircraft set to soar across Queensland

        News If you look up you might catch a glimpse of the Royal Australian Air Force C-17A...