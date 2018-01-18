EOI now open for ex-HMAS Tobruk

EXPRESSIONS of interest are now open for experienced operators to run recreational diving activities at the ex-HMAS Tobruk site.

It will allow for recreational scuba divers and snorkellers to explore the 127 metre-long ship through bookings with selected commercial operators.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said the dive site would provide a great opportunity for commercial dive operators in the region.

"The unique dive site will attract tourists from around Australia and the world, with divers able to explore the nooks and crannies of an historic ex-navy ship,” Ms Enoch said.

Applicants for the EOI should have required training, licences and experience to safely guide scuba divers around a shipwreck, along with a thorough understanding of marine conservation and environmental management.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said the recreational diving at the site would become a major drawcard for the Bundaberg and Wide Bay region.

"We know how important new attractions are when it comes to driving visitation,” Ms Jones said.

"This unique new offering will attract tourists to the region and will undoubtedly give a real boost to the local economy.

"Divers will be able to experience one of Australia's best military wrecks, in one of Australia's best destinations.”

Ex-HMAS Tobruk project manager Steven Hoseck said the dive site would be accessible to private divers in their own vessel through a booking system.

"Tobruk served the country for 34 years, and it's fitting for the ship to serve the rest of her time from beneath the ocean's surface, providing a unique experience for divers,” Mr Hoseck said.

"She will add to the region's many existing natural attractions and will support marine ecosystems in the waters of Wide Bay, which will make the dive site even more spectacular to visit.”

To submit an expression of interest, visit hpw.qld.gov.au/qtenders. Submissions close Friday, February 16 at 5pm.

Ex-HMAS Tobruk is expected to be scuttled in the waters of Wide Bay, between Bargara/Burnett Heads and Hervey Bay, by the middle of the year, weather permitting.