Environmental campaign action set to cause chain reaction

DON'T POOP: Partners in life and business Candice and Matt Bauer have created a campaign that encourages the local community to be part of the trend of picking up trash.

DON'T POOP: Partners in life and business Candice and Matt Bauer have created a campaign that encourages the local community to be part of the trend of picking up trash.

PASSIONATE about protecting the environment for years to come, a Bundaberg couple and business owners have launched a viral campaign encouraging others to take part in trend of picking up trash.

Husband and wife duo Matt and Candice Bauer started their own business BARE By Bauer because they wanted to provide the Bundaberg community with sustainable, eco-friendly and cruelty-free products.

And while the pair are still operating their start-up which specialises in natural skincare products, teas and nutritional health coaching, they have been a little busy of late after welcoming their first child; a baby boy named Jack, into the world.

But in the midst of all that, the couple have also launched a social experiment, which has turned the act of cleaning up trash into a popular trend.

“Having recently celebrated the birth of our first child, we want to ensure his world is as clean and green as our own childhoods were, if not better,” Mr Bauer said.

“It’s about creating a spark in others to begin living more consciously for their environment.”

Complimenting the eco-friendly philosophy of their business Bare By Bauer, the couple decided to create the Don’t Poop Where I Play (DPWIP) campaign on social media platforms Instagram and Facebook.

DON'T POOP: Partners in life and business Candice and Matt Bauer have created a campaign that encourages the local community to be part of the trend of picking up trash.

“Working towards a sustainable, healthy environment has long been a passion of ours since beginning our own natural body and skincare business three years ago,” Mr Bauer said.

“It has been great to connect with so many people who also care strongly about our environment and sustainable living, minimising environmental toxins, saying no to single use plastics and pushing back against harmful chemicals and additives in consumables.”

After launching the virtual campaign earlier this year, the pair have already witnessed a positive response from the local community and beyond.

“We would love for it to catch like wildfire and spread as far as possible … but even if it could lead to 10 more people to dispose of some litter, that would still be an absolute win for us,” Mr Bauer said.

“The name ‘Don’t Poop Where I Play’ is based around the term ‘don’t poo where you eat’ which, in our case, refers to people littering where you live.

“We chose to make a fun hashtag and turn a serious issue into a more lighthearted trend.”

Similar to challenges that have gone viral in the past and raised awareness for worthy causes, the couple hope the community will hear about the campaign and talk about it with others, causing a chain reaction for years to come.

Mr Bauer said they hope what starts as people becoming more aware of the litter around us, may then lead to others learning about composting, recycling and avoiding items with single-use plastics.

“We ask that people take fun photos and videos of themselves cleaning up and tag our page on social media so we can share it with the world,” Mr Bauer said.

“These photos will act as social proof of the new trend, which others feel a desire to join in, because together we can make a difference.”

To show your support or take part in the campaign, check out the Facebook page by clicking here or Instagram by clicking here.

https://www.facebook.com/DontPoopWhereIPlay/

https://www.instagram.com/dontpoopwhereiplay/?hl=en