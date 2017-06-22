Environment minister Miles off Bundaberg? 'Rubbish'

A SPOKESWOMAN for Environment Minister Steven Miles has trashed a story by the Cairns Post that suggested the minister mistakenly travelled to Cairns yesterday when he was meant to fly to Bundaberg.

The Post's story said the Dr Miles was planning to announce funding for a reef boat based in Bundaberg but the spokeswoman said there was no such boat funding plan, and no plans to visit Bundaberg.

"It's rubbish," she said.

Dr Miles was at the Cairns Aquarium where he announced $1.3 million for "Far North eco-tourism" and later visited the community of Pormpuraaw where he was shown the potential for harvesting crocodile eggs.

The spokeswoman for Dr Miles said while the minister had no scheduled plans to visit Bundaberg, his office "always had things happening for the (HMAS) Tobruk" and other local developments.